Indiana Pacers
HomeIndiana Pacers

White Flag: Pacers Trade Domantas Sabonis & More To Sacramento Kings

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Indiana Pacers v Minnesota Timberwolves

Source: Hannah Foslien / Getty

The Indiana Pacers fire sale continues. The Pacers are sending forward/center Domantas Sabonis and guards Jeremy Lamb, and Justin Holiday to the Sacramento Kings in for guards Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and forward/center Tristan Thompson. This trade comes days after trading guard Caris LeVert and a 2022 second-round pick (via Miami) to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Ricky Rubio, a lottery-protected 2022 first-round pick and two second-round picks.

The trade was first reported by ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Sabonis, once looked at as one of the building blocks of the Pacers is averaging 18.9 points, 12.1 rebounds, and 5 assists per game this season. The Pacers will look to move on with one of the league’s promising young guards, Tyrese Haliburton. Haliburton, a second-year guard from Iowa State is averaging 14.3 points and over 7 assists per game this season.

According to reports, center Myles Turner may be on his way out of Indiana as well. The Toronto Raptors have reportedly offered guard Goran Dragic and a 1st round draft pick for the NBA leader in blocks.

The Indiana Pacers are currently 19-36 and in 13th place in the Eastern Conference.

RELATED: Report: The Pacers Offered Malcolm Brogdon And a Pick For 76ers’ Ben Simmons

RELATED: Report: Rick Carlisle To Return To Pacers, Signs 4-Year Deal

Happy Birthday! The 9 Best Reggie Miller Pacers Moments

9 photos Launch gallery

Happy Birthday! The 9 Best Reggie Miller Pacers Moments

Continue reading Happy Birthday! The 9 Best Reggie Miller Pacers Moments

Happy Birthday! The 9 Best Reggie Miller Pacers Moments

[caption id="attachment_3009453" align="alignnone" width="691"] Source: Focus On Sport / Getty[/caption] Indiana’s adopted son celebrates his birthday today! On August 24th, 1965, Reginald Wayne Miller was born in Riverside, California. The Cali Kid enjoyed an amazing career at UCLA which included an NIT championship in the 1984-85 season and finishing second in all-time scoring at UCLA behind only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. But on June 22, 1987, with the 11th pick in the NBA Draft, the Indiana Pacers selected Miller and the rest is history. Miller enjoyed an amazing career with the Pacers, basically putting the team on the map. Miller helped the Pacers become one of the best teams in the NBA, battling it out with Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, Patrick Ewing (and Spike Lee), and the New York Knicks. Miller would eventually lead the Pacers to the NBA Finals in 2000 but fell to Shaquille O’Neal, Kobe Bryant, and the Los Angeles Lakers. In his 18-year career, all with the Pacers, Miller would become a 5-time NBA All-Star (1990, 1995, 1996, 1998, 2000) and one of the best 3-point shooters and fiercest competitors in NBA history. To celebrate our main man Reggie Miller, here are some of the biggest moments in his career.

White Flag: Pacers Trade Domantas Sabonis & More To Sacramento Kings  was originally published on hot963.com

Latest

Will Smith, Beyonce & Denzel Washington Among 2022 Oscar Nominees

 6 hours ago
05.31.46

Former ATL Mayor, Keisha Lance Bottoms Becomes CNN’s Newest Political Commentator

 7 hours ago
01.01.70

How Well Do you Know These African American Female Athletes? [Quiz]

 7 hours ago
01.01.70
10 items

Spotify CEO Capes For Avid N-Word Slinger Joe Rogan, Says “Silencing” Won’t Happen

 1 day ago
01.01.70
12 items

Kanye West Airs Out Kardashian Cousin Over Tone Deaf Yeezys Ask

 1 day ago
02.23.45
11 items

Awkwafina Quits Twitter After Suspect Blaccent Non-Apology, Slander Continues

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Dometi Pongo Talks Stars Exploring African Ancestry, Black Culture & Experience In “Love & Hip-Hop: Lineage To Legacy” [Watch]

 1 day ago
09.28.45

No Shot At Joining The Army Without A Shot: US Army To Boot Soldiers Who Refuse COVID Vaccine

 4 days ago
01.01.70

Family Of Philly Man Serving Time For Shoplifting Sues After He’s Raped & Murdered In Prison

 4 days ago
01.01.70

Who Is Kirk Franklin’s Son And Why Is Their Relationship So Strained?

 4 days ago
07.17.43
Photos
Close