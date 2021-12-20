Entertainment Buzz
The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Janet Jackson Breaks Down Her Most Iconic Music Videos

Janet Jackson sat down with Allure magazine to break down her music video looks through the years. One of the videos she discussed was the black and white music video, Scream, she did with her late brother Michael Jackson.  The Scream video made history as it holds the Guinness World Record for most expensive music video.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UNh8c-yi7bI

Kim Kardashian is Intimidated by Daughter North

Kim K recently shared that the one person who intimidates her is her daughter North. When asked, she said, “I was going to say politicians, but they don’t. Maybe just my daughter, North.” This comes after North went live on social media without permission and got in trouble.  She added, “North West is Kanye West’s daughter. Forget that…  She’s his twin.”

Source: https://www.today.com/parents/kim-kardashian-west-reveals-1-person-who-intimidates-her-t243527

Nene Leakes Shares That Gregg Leakes Gave Her the Okay To Move On

After photos surfaced of Nene Leakes with a new man, social media was quick to pass judgement about how fast it appeared Nene had moved on since her husband, Gregg had died. Nene shared on social media “I will love Gregg forever & ever! Grieving is hard! Even harder & depressing alone. Gregg and I had a very tearful conversation before his passing. His words to me were ‘be happy, keep smiling and he who finds you, has found a good one.”

Source: https://balleralert.com/profiles/blogs/nene-leakes-shares-that-gregg-leakes-gave-her-the-okay-to-move-on/

AUDIO Vice President Kamala Harris Let It Be Known She’s Not The One!

Vice President Kamala Harris was on the Comedy Central Show Tha God’s Honest Truth when Charlamagne asked her, “who is really the president of this country, Joe Biden or the Senator from West Virginia, Joe Manchin?” Senator Joe Manchin is a Democrat from West Virginia who consistently votes against the interests of the Democratic party.

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2EW-2ZtgD9k

