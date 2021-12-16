Entertainment Buzz
The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Mariah Speaks on Verzuz Battle with Beyonce

How Does Mariah Carey Feel About A Verzuz Battle with Beyonce?

In a recent interview Mariah was asked the all important question, how would she feel about a Verzuz battle with Beyonce. She didn’t answer the question directly but she was honest in her love and respect for Beyonce…and Christmas. Watch below.

Source:https://www.eonline.com/news/1313408/would-mariah-carey-ever-challenge-beyonce-to-a-verzuz-battle-she-says

 Alicia Keys is Down to do another Verzuz…but with who?

During a recent interview, Alicia Keys mentioned she feels it is time she does another Verzuz. At which time the crowd began to rattle off a host of names they felt would be good competitors. She responded mostly to Rihanna or Beyonce. Time will tell.

Source: https://madamenoire.com/1303820/alicia-keys-beyonce-mariah-carey-verzuz-battle/

 NeNe Leakes Celebrates B-Day With New Rumored Boyfriend

Nene Leakes just celebrated her birthday. Her son threw her a surprise birthday party. It also appears that she may have a new friend. She has been seen with a man who is from Charlotte, NC, He is fashion designer who also owns a boutique.

Source: https://thejasminebrand.com/2021/12/15/nene-leakes-celebrates-b-day-with-new-rumored-boyfriend/

10 Ways to Celebrate Life’s Small Successes

Sometimes it’s nice to just celebrate the small successes and wins in life. The Power of Positivity has shared ways to do that just in time for the New Year. They recommend doing things like writing down successes, sharing successes with important people in your life, buying small gifts, being grateful, and taking time off. Did we say…take time off. Don’t lose any of your PTO time! Let’s hit the reset button in 2022 and thrive boldly!

Source: https://www.powerofpositivity.com/small-successes-celebrate/

Pharrell Williams Receives Honorary Doctorate from Hometown HBCU

Producer and Norfolk’s own Pharrell received an honorary Doctorate from Norfolk State University. Plus he is also an honorary member of their marching band. He used his speech to encourage Norfolk residences and beyond to vote beyond the ballot and support business in the community.

Source: https://www.bet.com/article/grn27q/pharrell-williams-honorary-doctorate-norfolk-state-university

