WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

After spending most of the year at odds with one another, Drake and Kanye West officially buried their longstanding rap beef last night for the sake of a highly-publicized benefit concert in an effort to free Chicago street legend Larry Hoover.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Da Brat recaps the epic night in hip-hop history for today’s “Hot Spot,” running down some highlights and speaking facts on if the publicity will benefit their cause overall.

Also in the headlines was Eve recently speaking on her struggles to get pregnant, which ended up being the result of a fibroids issue that made it impossible for her to conceive. Thanks to a successful myomectomy, we all know now she was able to overcome the issue after announcing her first pregnancy back in October.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Listen to the “Hot Spot” with Da Brat below for the full rundown on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

READ MORE STORIES ON THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM:

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Hot Spot: Did Drake & Kanye’s Concert Actually Benefit Larry Hoover?! [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC: