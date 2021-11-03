The Fix: Will Smith Nervous, Wendy Williams Ratings Up, Jay-Z On IG & More

Karen In The City
Tracy Morgan has some interesting thoughts on inflation and is able to take a crack at his accident.

Check it all out on The Fix With Karen Vaughn Here:

Wendy Willams Show ratings up, despite her health conditions. The show had a delayed start due to Covid-19 and Williams health issues but has started with a variety of hosts to hold up the media diva’s ratings.

Will Smith is nervous, despite his resume. The actor shares thoughts behind the King Richard project and how it felt to have the Willaims sister watch this biopic about their father and how they were raised.

Jay Z, finally joins us on Instagram, years after his wife decided to join the social platform. He is already following someone and it’s such a cute thing, guess he didn’t want Lemonade Volume Two.

 

