Why WISH-TV’s Alexis Rogers is Someone You Should Know

On this edition of Open Lines with Cameron Ridle we introduce you to Alexis Rogers. She’s the new lead anchor on WISH-TV Channel 8. You can watch her on WISH-TV at 4, 5, 6, 10 and 11pm.

PLUS: The Indiana Commission on the Social Status of Black Males hosts its 21 annual Black Male State Conference on Tuesday Nov. 2nd. This year’s slogan is “Black Males Health is Wealth.” Vice Chairwoman Shanel Poole and Prosecutor Ryan Mears join us on our live line.

Open Lines hosted by Cameron Ridle airs Sunday Mornings at 8AM on HOT 96.3 and 106.7 WTLC Indianapolis.

Connect with Cameron Via Email: cridle@radio-one.com or Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @CameronRidle.

