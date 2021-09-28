Bus driver shortage leads to eLearning days for Pike Township students

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — Students in Pike Township Schools will again learn remotely on Tuesday due to a shortage of bus drivers.

The school district announced on Monday that students would participate in eLearning because drivers are out due to planned medical leave, illness and an overall shortage of school bus drivers.

A district spokesperson said there are rumors the drivers are on strike, but “that information has not been shared with us.”

“When schools were forced to shut down due to COVID last year, our school board took special action to ensure that our bus drivers and other employees who did not work during the shutdown still received payment,” a statement from MSD of Pike Township said. “Bus drivers who did work during the COVID related school building closure received extra compensation. Additionally, bus drivers who were employed during times of transitions from remote to in-person instruction received a pandemic stipend on Friday.”

The school district will provide an update about Wednesday before the end of the school day Tuesday.

Students will learn via Zoom and Canvas. Parents can pick up their child’s Chromebook at school if their device was left at school or they do not have one.

