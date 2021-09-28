Indy
HomeIndy

Bus driver shortage leads to eLearning days for Pike Township students

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — Students in Pike Township Schools will again learn remotely on Tuesday due to a shortage of bus drivers.

The school district announced on Monday that students would participate in eLearning because drivers are out due to planned medical leave, illness and an overall shortage of school bus drivers.

A district spokesperson said there are rumors the drivers are on strike, but “that information has not been shared with us.”

“When schools were forced to shut down due to COVID last year, our school board took special action to ensure that our bus drivers and other employees who did not work during the shutdown still received payment,” a statement from MSD of Pike Township said. “Bus drivers who did work during the COVID related school building closure received extra compensation. Additionally, bus drivers who were employed during times of transitions from remote to in-person instruction received a pandemic stipend on Friday.”

The school district will provide an update about Wednesday before the end of the school day Tuesday.

Students will learn via Zoom and Canvas. Parents can pick up their child’s Chromebook at school if their device was left at school or they do not have one.

Read more from WRTV here

bus driver shortage , bus drivers , INDY News , Pike Township , Schools , virtual learning , WRTV News

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian
60 photos
Latest
15 items

Singer-Songwriter Andrea Martin, Who Penned Songs For Toni Braxton & En Vogue, Has Died

 13 hours ago
06.17.42

EXCLUSIVE: ‘Black Ink Crew Chicago’ Star Charmaine Bey Says She Is “Pleased R. Kelly Has To Face His Demons”

 21 hours ago
01.01.70

DWB: Black Google Manager Says Security Stopped Him, Took His Badge & Questioned His Employment

 21 hours ago
01.01.70
16 items

Twitter Reacts to R. Kelly’s Guilty Verdict of Sex Trafficking & Racketeering

 22 hours ago
01.01.70
10 items

Guilty As Charged: Pied Piper of R&Creep R. Kelly Convicted In Sex Trafficking Trial, Twitter Rejoices

 23 hours ago
01.01.70

R. Kelly Found Guilty Of All Charges In NYC Racketeering & Sex Trafficking Trial

 23 hours ago
01.01.70

David Alan Grier Cracks Up Tony Awards Crowd With Audra McDonald Shoutout

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Oh Word?: Ghostface Says Kanye & Mike Dean Executive Producing ‘Supreme Clientele 2’

 1 day ago
01.01.70
15 items

Happy Birthday Don Cornelius: Classic Soul Train Performances By Stevie Wonder, The Jackson 5 & More [Watch]

 1 day ago
01.01.70

Lizzo Gives Barbie A Run For Her Money In This Bubble Gum Pink latex Jumpsuit

 1 day ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close