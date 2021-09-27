Sports
Indiana Pacers arena renamed Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Pacers

Source: Jennifer Aldridge / iONEDigital

INDIANAPOLIS — The home of the Indiana Pacers and Indiana Fever has been renamed Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Pacers Sports & Entertainment announced the multiyear deal Monday morning. Terms of the naming rights deal have not been released.

“Just as the Fieldhouse is so much more than simply a basketball arena, the chance to partner with a bold, forward-thinking company like Gainbridge means so much more than just putting a name on a building,” PS&E President & Chief Operating Officer Rick Fuson said in a statement.

The fieldhouse opened in 1999 as Conseco Fieldhouse and later became known as Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

In 2019, Gainbridge, an Indianapolis-based financial company, became the title sponsor for the Indianapolis 500.

Bankers Life Fieldhouse , Basketball , GAINBRIDGE FIELDHOUSE , indiana pacers , INDY News , NAMING RIGHTS , Sports , WRTV News

