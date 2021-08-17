Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & EntertainmentTelevision

Watch Trailer: Fox New Series “Our Kind Of People” Starring Yaya DaCosta & Morris Chestnut

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
8th Annual Women Making History Awards

Source: Sheri Determan/WENN.com / WENN

Fox released the official trailer for their new series Our Kind of People. The story inspired by Lawrence Otis Graham’s critically-acclaimed book, Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class, is set to debut in the fall.

The series is set in the aspirational Martha’s Vineyard community Oak Bluffs, where some of the wealthiest and most affluent Black people have vacationed for over 50 years.

The cast of Fox’s new series includes former America’s Next Top Model contestant and Chicago Med actress Yaya DaCosta, Morris Chestnut, Joe Morton, and Lance Gross.

The show follows a resilient single as she journeys to reclaim her family’s name and discover success in her revolutionary haircare line. The series is executive produced by writer and producer Karen Gist, known for her work on Girlfriends and mixed-ish, Lee Daniels, Ben Silverman for Propagate, Claire Brown for The Gist Of It Productions, Marc Velez for Lee Daniels Entertainment, Pam Williams and Montrel McKay. Actress, director, and producer Tasha Smith directed the series premiere.

Be sure to look out for Fox’s new series Our Kind of People premiering September 21 at 9 p.m. ET. Check out the full trailer below.

Watch Trailer: Fox New Series “Our Kind Of People” Starring Yaya DaCosta & Morris Chestnut  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
US-ENTERTAINMENT
57 photos
Latest

Silento Facing Four Felonies For Allegedly Murdering His Cousin

 17 hours ago
08.17.21
21 items

The Queen’s Catalogue: Classic Hip-Hop Songs That Sample Aretha Franklin [Listen]

 17 hours ago
08.17.21
10 items

Angela Bassett Is Aging Backwards – Here’s The Proof

 21 hours ago
08.17.21

Marsai Martin Celebrates 17th Birthday With Adorable Social Media Photoshoot

 1 day ago
08.16.21

Lizzo Tearfully Addresses Hateful Comments Following ‘Rumors’ Music Video: ‘It’s Fat-Phobic, And It’s Racist, And It’s Hurtful’

 1 day ago
08.16.21

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty Sued By His Alleged Rape Victim

 2 days ago
08.16.21

Blue Ivy, Sir And Rumi Carter Star With Beyoncé In Ivy Park Kids Campaign

 2 days ago
08.16.21
10 items

The Marathon Continues: 10 Nipsey Hussle Quotes On Life, Patience & Success

 2 days ago
08.16.21
10 items

Terrible Human Being Laura Ingraham Dragged By Long Chin Over Silly Unemployment Benefits Comments

 3 days ago
08.16.21

Eminem’s Child Announces They Are Non-Binary

 4 days ago
08.16.21
Photos
Close