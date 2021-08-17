WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Fox released the official trailer for their new series Our Kind of People. The story inspired by Lawrence Otis Graham’s critically-acclaimed book, Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class, is set to debut in the fall.

The series is set in the aspirational Martha’s Vineyard community Oak Bluffs, where some of the wealthiest and most affluent Black people have vacationed for over 50 years.

The cast of Fox’s new series includes former America’s Next Top Model contestant and Chicago Med actress Yaya DaCosta, Morris Chestnut, Joe Morton, and Lance Gross.

The show follows a resilient single as she journeys to reclaim her family’s name and discover success in her revolutionary haircare line. The series is executive produced by writer and producer Karen Gist, known for her work on Girlfriends and mixed-ish, Lee Daniels, Ben Silverman for Propagate, Claire Brown for The Gist Of It Productions, Marc Velez for Lee Daniels Entertainment, Pam Williams and Montrel McKay. Actress, director, and producer Tasha Smith directed the series premiere.

Be sure to look out for Fox’s new series Our Kind of People premiering September 21 at 9 p.m. ET. Check out the full trailer below.

Watch Trailer: Fox New Series “Our Kind Of People” Starring Yaya DaCosta & Morris Chestnut was originally published on globalgrind.com

