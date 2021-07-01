Indy
New Indiana laws go into effect July 1

INDIANAPOLIS — As of July 1, several new laws will go into effect in Indiana. Here’s some you need to know about.

Pandemic-related laws:

SEA 236: Classifies religious activities as essential services. Under the law, the state may not restrict the right to worship or to worship in person during a disaster emergency.

The state may also not impose restrictions on the operation of a religious organization, or religious services that are more restrictive than the restrictions imposed on other businesses and organizations that provide essential services to the public.

SEA 202: Facilities should allow patients who are in end-of-life situations, those with Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, or a related cognitive disorder or other situations to have visitors during a public health emergency or a similar crisis. Eligible visitors include family members, legal representatives, the patient’s designee, a member of the clergy, essential caregivers or any other individual capable of meeting the patient’s needs.

