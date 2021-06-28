Indy
Marine Corps veteran receiving Habitat for Humanity House

INDIANAPOLIS — A Marine Corps veteran’s journey is now bringing him to the north side of Indianapolis.

“It’s been a journey from the dark side into the light,” veteran Troy Rivers said.

Rivers is helping build his new home through Habitat for Humanity and Helping Veterans and Families, or HVAF.

“Partnership is critical [with] the community coming together to support our homeless population that are making those next steps in their lives and especially our homeless veterans,” Rick Penny, board member for HVAF, said.

Rivers’ journey with HVAF began in 2007 when he participated in REST: a former program that helped veterans overcome addiction. After REST, HVAF found him housing, and soon volunteering at the VA became Rivers’ full-time job.

“I’m so thankful that the Lord gave me the opportunity to turn my life around,” Rivers said.

