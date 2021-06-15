Sneakers
Home

Virgil Abloh To Drop 50 “Different” Off-White Nike Dunks

Pairs will be slightly different from one another, but it's Off-White so they'll all be in high demand...

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Nike Off White The 50 Dunks

Source: Nike / NIke

Looks like sneakerheads are about to take all the L’s they can get as Nike and Virgil Abloh plan on dropping 50 pairs of Off-White low top Nike Dunks in the coming months.

That’s right. 50. Maybe it’s to commemorate the $50 that Virgil donated to the Protest Bail funds last summer during the Black Lives Matter movement that saw countless protestors arrested for marching during the George Floyd protests. We kid we kid. Don’t blacklist us from the SNKRS app, Nike, please. Well, we lowkey kinda feel that way ever since the “Draw” system took over the app. Thanks a bunch, Joe Hebert. SMH.

Back to the kicks.

Dubbed the “Dear Summer” collection, each sneaker feature the same white and grey color bock for the base, each pair will feature different colored over laces, tongues, sock-liners, zip ties, and “air bubbles.” There is a single black pair in the collection that will no doubt be the most sought after pair of the bunch.

With that many pairs set to drop, does that mean more W’s for customers or is there going to be like 50 pairs of each colorway available? Y’all know Nike be on some next ish when it comes to exclusiveness.

No word on when the collection will drop or the number of pairs that will be available, but if history has taught us anything it’s that L’s will definitely be in abundance in the coming months.

What do y’all think of the new 50? Will you be trying your luck? Any particular colorway catch your eye? Let us know in the comments section.

Nike Off White The 50 Dunks

Source: Nike / NIke

Virgil Abloh To Drop 50 “Different” Off-White Nike Dunks  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
30 items
Happy 50th Birthday Tupac: Rare Pics & Videos Of The Music Icon
 3 hours ago
06.16.21
Watch: ‘The Underground Railroad’ Actor Chase Dillon Shares How Influential Barry Jenkins Has Been In His Career
 18 hours ago
06.16.21
Twitter Had Time To React After Kevin Hart Fires Back About Cancel Culture
 18 hours ago
06.16.21
10 items
Twitter Reacts To Kevin Hart Talking About Cancel Culture and “Not Being Funny”
 18 hours ago
06.16.21
Supermodel Precious Lee Is Serving BAWDY in i-D Magazine’s Summer Issue
 20 hours ago
06.16.21
Dr. Dre & Jimmy Iovine To Open Magnet School In LA For Marvel & Apple Employees Of Tomorrow
 22 hours ago
06.15.21
Corinne Foxx On Feeling Sexy When She Gets Older: “I Don’t Think There’s An Age To That”
 24 hours ago
06.15.21
Chrisette Michele Launches Her Own Clothing Line “Moody By Chrisette Michele”
 1 day ago
06.15.21
‘We Fell Short’: Lin-Manuel Miranda Apologizes For ‘In The Heights’ Colorism, Erasure
 1 day ago
06.15.21
Big Meech Wins Sentence Reduction, Granted Early Release
 1 day ago
06.15.21
Cedric The Entertainer Reacts To Katt Williams ‘Stolen Joke’ Allegations
 1 day ago
06.15.21
For Papas Who Puff: Check Out These Smoker-Friendly Gifts For Father’s Day
 2 days ago
06.15.21
Looks Like Its Breakfast At Tiffany’s With Tracee Ellis Ross
 2 days ago
06.15.21
Nana Malone Couldn’t Find A Black Book Model So She Became One
 2 days ago
06.15.21
Photos
Close