Showtime Offering Fans Refunds Over Mayweather/Paul Fight

Floyd Mayweather v Logan Paul

Source: Cliff Hawkins / Getty

The exhibition fight between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul had many fans and curious spectators wanting to watch the fight via Showtime. However, the network’s app continued to crash throughout the night, prompting them to announce some fans could get refunds for not being able to watch the fight.

We are processing refunds for anyone who was unable to stream last night’s PPV event through showtime.com or the SHOWTIME app,” the company tweeted on Monday (June 7). “To submit your refund request, please go to https://showtimeppv.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/requests/new.”

The four-fight card on Sunday (June 6) featured Mayweather, the undefeated Hall of Fame retired boxer taking on the YouTube star in an exhibition where there were no judges. At one point, Mayweather clocked Paul with a right hand and had to hold him up from hitting the canvas.

Ultimately, Mayweather made off with another $10 million purse and bragged he crashed the Showtime app due to the demand of his fights. Among the all-time PPV buys for fights, Mayweather has three of them with his super fight against Manny Pacquiao being the highest with more than 4.6 million buys. The second was his “retirement” fight against MMA star Conor McGregor which earned 4.3 million buys. Another Mayweather fight against a young Canelo Alvarez earned 2.2 million buys.

The actual “fight” was panned by critics on social media as the night was deemed a full spectacle. In the opening fight of the night, former NFL All-Pro wide receiver Chad Johnson squared off against Brian Maxwell. Johnson, who was making his boxing debut, fared well against the street fighter until the fourth round when he was knocked down.

After the fight, Johnson revealed he did five weeks of training, the bulk of which took place in Houston with the Charlo Twins and after his knockdown … was more than happy he made it out of the ring in one piece.

“Holy sh*t that was f*cking fun,” Johnson wrote Sunday. “Against a real f*cking bare knuckle fighter and i f*cking survived.”

Elsewhere on the card, Jarrett Hurd lost against Luis Arias by split-decision. Hurd knocked down Arias in the ninth round but it wasn’t enough to sway the judges and former two-division champion Badou Jack beat undefeated Dervin Colina by technical knockout in the fourth round.

See more reactions to Showtime’s streaming app issues below.

