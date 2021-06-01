116th Street is closed in Fishers for 2 months

Indy
Interstate Work Zone Safety Press Conference In Pennsylvania

Source: MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images / Getty

FISHERS — Traffic will become complicated in Fishers on Monday.

Crews are scheduled begin work on a new portion of the Nickel Plate Trail, which will involve the construction of a pedestrian tunnel below 116th Street at Maple Street.

The work will close 116th Street from Municipal Drive to Maple Street and is expected to last about two months.

Eastbound drivers should detour at Hague Road south to 106th Street and then to Lantern Road to return to 116th Street.

Drivers going westbound will take the reverse route from Lantern to 106th Street, west to Hague and north to 116th.

The tunnel will complete the Nickel Plate Trail, allowing users to go from 106th Street to 131st Street.

Read more from WRTV here

Photos
Close