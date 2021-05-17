Weird
India The Tiger Found After Week-Long Search, Set To Live At Animal Sanctuary

India, a 9-month-old tiger, looks out from his traveling cage at BARC in Houston as he is prepared to head to Cleveland Armory Black Beauty Ranch on Sunday, May 16, 2021. India was surrendered by its owner, about a week after it was spotted loose in a Houston neighborhood.

The saga of India the Tiger is over, thanks in large part to the wife of Mattress Mack, Linda McIngvale.

The 9-month-old Bengal tiger had been missing for a week after his appearance in a West Houston neighborhood became a national story. Luckily, McIngvale was able to help facilitate the tiger’s release from his caretaker, Gia Cuevas. Cuevas is the wife of Victor Cuevas, the man who was arrested last week for evading arrest. Victor Cuevas is currently behind bars on a revoked bond after he was charged in connection with an unrelated murder in 2017.

“I was able to arrange, through the help of the Cuevas’ for the tiger to be located and anonymously delivered to us where BARC was on stand-by to receive,” McIngvale said. “We are happy that the tiger is now safe and with the sanctuary and appreciate the Cuevas’ help in this matter.”

Victor Cuevas’ lawyer, Michael Elliott denies the description of the couple being the owners of the tiger, saying they only helped care for the animal.

The tiger was sent to Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch, an animal sanctuary three hours north of Houston. The sanctuary houses over 800 animals of more than 40 different species, most of whom were seized due to cruelty and neglect or law enforcement.

Photo: Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle

