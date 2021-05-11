Indy
HomeIndy

Drive-in shows popular again thanks to nostalgia and necessity

Drive-in shows popular again thanks to nostalgia and necessity

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
A Drive-In Movie Theater As Consumer Confidence Falls

Source: Bloomberg / Getty

It’s the Month of May, which means it is time to “start your engines!” In this case, we don’t mean at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Start Your Engines is the name of the first drive-in show of 2021, presented by Actors Theatre of Indiana.

Of course, the theme is no coincidence.

The performance will help fans get revved up for the Indianapolis 500, bringing you music that celebrates classic cars and the highways and by-ways of America.

ATI started drive-ins in 2020, as a way to safely perform in-person as COVID-19 took its toll.

The shows were such a success, the organization is bringing them back, despite the easing of statewide pandemic restrictions.

Read the full story here. 

Source: WRTV.com

actors theater , CARMEL , drive in , indiana

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
20 items
Dirty Mack Diva: Porsha Williams Confirms Relationship With Ex Of ‘RHOA’ Castmate
 8 hours ago
05.11.21
20 items
Pooh Shiesty Allegedly Seen With Trans Woman, Twitter Sleuths On The Case
 9 hours ago
05.11.21
15 items
Donald Glover Offers Critique Of Film & TV Industry, Folks On Twitter Don’t Know What Canceled Means
 9 hours ago
05.11.21
12 items
Washed Tim Tebow Getting NFL Contract, Twitter Stares In Colin Kaepernick
 19 hours ago
05.11.21
Lex Warnick Shaved Her Head Then Won The Bailey Agency’s Instagram Model Search
 21 hours ago
05.11.21
Where Are You Yeezy: Kanye West’s 1 Of 1 Goyard Backpack Sells For $55,000.00
 24 hours ago
05.10.21
Is Jay-Z Looking To Start His Own Film Production Company?
 1 day ago
05.10.21
10 items
Nicki Minaj Dropping Mixtape On Friday?, Thirst Trap In The Interim
 1 day ago
05.11.21
Kevin Hart Navigates Being A Single Dad In Trailer For Netflix’s ‘Fatherhood’
 1 day ago
05.10.21
8 items
Mariah Carey’s Reaction To YTK’s “Hoodtastic” Spin on Her Song “Shake It Off” Sparks Twitter Debate
 1 day ago
05.11.21
Meghan Markle Sports Princess Diana-Inspired $25K Cartier Watch, ‘Woman Power’ Chain In Rare TV Appearance
 1 day ago
05.10.21
7 items
7 Ways To Get Better Sleep
 1 day ago
05.11.21
7 itemsNickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 - Arrivals
Celebrity Mother’s Day Round Up: Check Out How Ciara, Lala, Lauren London And More Celebrated The Special Day!
 2 days ago
05.10.21
Coko Of SWV Reveals She Witnessed Tragic Event Leading Up To Verzuz With Xscape
 2 days ago
05.10.21
Photos
Close