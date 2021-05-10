Indy
The North Split will close this weekend for 18 months

Only a few days remain until Indiana’s second-busiest interchange closes for 18 months in Downtown Indianapolis.

The southbound lanes of Interstates 65/70 between the North Split and Washington Street are scheduled to close Saturday, May 15, while the full closure of the North Split is expected to begin Sunday, May 16, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

The North Split project will replace or repair 32 bridges over 3.1 miles of highway, reconfigure traffic patterns and condense the size of the interchange, according to an environmental assessment conducted by INDOT.

During the full closure, I-65 and I-70 between the North Split and Washington Street will close to all traffic while bridges and roadways are reconstructed as part of the $350 million project.

INDOT anticipates the North Split reconstruction project will be complete in November 2022.

The new interchange will feature a smaller footprint and eliminate weaving of traffic as I-65 and I-70 merge together. According to INDOT, the new traffic flow will reduce bottlenecks and improve safety.

Read the full story here. 

Source: WRTV.com

