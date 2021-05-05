Hair
Meagan Good Switches Up Her Faux Locs For A Chic New Bob

Out with the locs and in with the bob!  Meagan Good has tucked her locs away and replaced them with a new sleek bob, and it is fire!  The actress, producer, and author lit up Instagram with her crisp hairdo, and it fits her like a glove.

Meagan struck a casual, yet fierce pose showing off her flawlessly cut tresses in a vintage black t-shirt, black fitted high-waist jeans, and black chunky heeled combat boots.  As soon as she posted the picture of her latest hairstyle, her followers went crazy.  She received nothing but praises for her look and rightfully so.  Meagan’s bob, cut and styled by Los Angeles beautician Jasmine Ashley, stops right above her chin which is the perfect length for highlighting her gorgeous features.  This look is summer-ready, and it fits Meagan’s vibe and style perfectly.  It is not an overwhelming hairdo, yet it adds to that spunk that she possesses.

Meagan is known for reinventing herself and setting trends when it comes to her hair.  The Death Saved My Life actress has rocked hair down her back and cut close to her head.  She recently nailed the goddess locs look which led her to collaborate with Dr. Carrie to create her own goddess locs line.  From that hair venture came another one – Good Girl Wraps.

Meagan is out here keeping her look fresh, drinking her water, feeding her soul, grinding, and keeping her skin moisturized.  If this sister is not vision board worthy, I don’t know who is.

Meagan Good Switches Up Her Faux Locs For A Chic New Bob  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

