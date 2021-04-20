Diddy Getting Backlash Following Tribute To Black Rob

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Boy…the internet is coming for Diddy following th death of former Bad Boy Records artist Black Rob. On Sunday, Diddy shared an Instagram posted dedicated to Black Rob and praised him for his contribution to the culture. Fans were quick to call out the Bad Boy leader, pointing out that he was not “there” for the struggling rapper while he was alive as he died homeless. They also suggested that Diddy was in fact paying tribute to Rob for “likes.” Black Rob passed away at age 51 an Atlanta hospital on Saturday.

For more on this story, click here:

https://meaww.com/p-diddy-slammed-black-rob-silence-death-black-boy-records-founder-twitter-fan-reactions-karma

Also On 106.7 WTLC: