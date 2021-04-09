Celebrity News
Tank Talks New Sexy Role In “Lust,” Sexuality Controversy , Defends TGT Clap back, New Music + More

Lemonade Stand gather round because we have a fave at the stand! R&B SANGER Tank stopped by the Lemonade Stand with Leah Henry to spill on his new role in Lifetime’s new movie “Lust.” The “When We” singer talked about his role being a home wrecker and how what he channeled to take on the role of Trey.

Tank also talked about music and his latest comment about TGT that had the internet wondering if he was throwing shade at his old band mate Tyrese. Tank also addressed continuing rumors of him being gay after a viral video last year and how he’s affected by the comments.

