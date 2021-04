Inspire Her Virtual Expo

Panelists Include:

Linda Calvin, Vice President, School of IT at Ivy Tech Community College

Tosin Ajayi, Cyber Security Analyst

Doneisha Posey, Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Belonging at Ivy Tech Community College

Lynn Lamptey, Former Student of Ivy Tech Community College

Moderated By Jules

Sponsored By Ivy Tech

#WomenInTech: Map Your Passion To A Tech Career | Inspire Her Virtual Expo was originally published on radionowindy.com

