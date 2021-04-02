Regé-Jean Page Won’t Be Returning To Season 2 Of Bridgerton

It’s no longer April Fool’s and this isn’t a joke. What is Lady Bridgerton going to do without her Duke Of Hastings? Who is Lady Whistledown? We do know the Duke Of Hastings won’t be returning to season two.
Netflix went to social to inform fans in a comment in the tone of Bridgerton’s Lady Whistledown: ” Dear Reader, while all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridferton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings. We’ll miss Simon’s presence on screen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family. Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer-more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear. Yours truly, Lady Whistledown.”
NAACP Image Awards 2021 Dressed And Virtually Slaying
NAACP Image Awards 2021 Dressed And Virtually Slaying
1. Celebrities Get Ready For The 52nd NAACP Image AwardsSource:Getty 1 of 16
2. 52nd NAACP Image Awards – Virtual Winners Press ConferenceSource:Getty 2 of 16
3. Celebrities Get Ready For The 52nd NAACP Image AwardsSource:Getty 3 of 16
4. Celebrities Get Ready For The 52nd NAACP Image Awards - Virtual ExperienceSource:Getty 4 of 16
5. Celebrities Get Ready For The 52nd NAACP Image Awards - Virtual ExperienceSource:Getty 5 of 16
6. Celebrities Get Ready For The 52nd NAACP Image AwardsSource:Getty 6 of 16
7. Celebrities Get Ready For The 52nd NAACP Image AwardsSource:Getty 7 of 16
8. Celebrities Get Ready For The 52nd NAACP Image Awards - Virtual ExperienceSource:Getty 8 of 16
9. 52nd NAACP Image AwardsSource:Getty 9 of 16
10. 52nd NAACP Image Awards – Virtual Winners Press ConferenceSource:Getty 10 of 16
11. 52nd NAACP Image AwardsSource:Getty 11 of 16
12. Celebrities Get Ready For The 52nd NAACP Image AwardsSource:Getty 12 of 16
13. Celebrities Get Ready For The 52nd NAACP Image Awards - Virtual ExperienceSource:Getty 13 of 16
14. 52nd NAACP Image AwardsSource:Getty 14 of 16
15. Celebrities Get Ready For The 52nd NAACP Image Awards - Virtual ExperienceSource:Getty 15 of 16
16. 52nd NAACP Image AwardsSource:Getty 16 of 16
While we are left puzzled by everyone’s favorite leading man not being in season 2 of Bridgerton, his breakout stardom can be seen in Paramount’s ‘Dungeons & Dragons.
RELATED: Beyonce’ Leads In Nominations For The NAACP Image Awards. Here’s The List Of The 2021 Nominees
Regé-Jean Page Won’t Be Returning To Season 2 Of Bridgerton was originally published on foxync.com