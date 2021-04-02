Regé-Jean Page Won’t Be Returning To Season 2 Of Bridgerton

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

It’s no longer April Fool’s and this isn’t a joke. What is Lady Bridgerton going to do without her Duke Of Hastings? Who is Lady Whistledown? We do know the Duke Of Hastings won’t be returning to season two.

Netflix went to social to inform fans in a comment in the tone of Bridgerton’s Lady Whistledown: ” Dear Reader, while all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridferton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings. We’ll miss Simon’s presence on screen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family. Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer-more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear. Yours truly, Lady Whistledown.”

While we are left puzzled by everyone’s favorite leading man not being in season 2 of Bridgerton, his breakout stardom can be seen in Paramount’s ‘Dungeons & Dragons.

