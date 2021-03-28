Ari Lennox Brought In Her 30th Birthday Looking Fabulous And Fine!

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Ari Lennox brought in her 30th birthday on March 26th and per usual, she had Twitter in a tizzy over how fine she looked as she brought in her personal new year!

The “BMO” singer took to Twitter and Instagram to post a series of pics where she showed up and showed out, reminding us again why she’s that girl. In one photoset, she looked as if she were heading to a sexy pajama party, wearing a silky fushia bra and short set along with dazzling hoop earrings. She wore her hair in a sleek style and rocked a simple make-up look that complimented her natural beauty. “I LIKE – KUT KLOSE,” she captioned the series of photos, as she paid homage to the mid-90s throwback tune by the popular R&B group with the same name.

If those pics weren’t sultry enough, Ari turned up the heat with her next post, showing off her grown woman body in a tropical print Boohoo bikini. In a series of photos, she posed on the beach and at the pool, giving us her best angles with each shot and proving that 30 is the new 20.

For the final birthday post, she posed in a super sexy, deep-cut Brandy 2.0 dress from Haus of Traviance. She paired the look with a matching red Chanel purse and black strappy heels. “Love Hangover – Diana Ross,” she appropriately captioned this photoset, nodding to one of the legendary songs by Miss Ross herself.

After Ari let all of her photos shine, fans wasted no time in praising her beauty, taking it to Twitter to make it clear that being fine is just what our good sis does.

Others used the opportunity to let folks know that Ari’s BEEN fine, and if they didn’t already know, then they are seriously late to the conversation.

No matter if you’re just noticing Ari’s beauty for the first time, or if you were hooked from the very beginning, I think we can all agree that 30 looks good on her!

