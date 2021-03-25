News and Headlines
HomeNews And Headlines

Michelle Obama, Stars Call On Americans To Push For Voting Rights Bill Approval

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

A civic engagement group headed by former First Lady Michelle Obama and others is calling on Americans to push Congress to approve a sweeping voting rights bill. The group When We All Vote sent an open letter to the American people Tuesday, urging them to press their U.S. senators and representatives to approve the For the People Act. When We All Vote is co-chaired by Obama, award-winning actors Tom Hanks and Lin-Manuel Miranda and others who worked on get-out-the-vote efforts in battleground states last year.

(Source-CNN)

 

Michelle Obama , When We All Vote

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
Dwyane Wade Says The Hate Against His Daughter Sparks A Larger Conversation Around Transphobia
 1 day ago
03.24.21
Najeen Pierce’s Life Changed After A Trip To SoHo
 2 days ago
03.23.21
Microphone Check 1, 2 What Is This?: Phife Dawg’s Best Verses
 2 days ago
03.22.21
GOAT Is Restocking 10 Rare Air Max Sneakers For Nike Air Max Day
 2 days ago
03.22.21
Fat Joe Clarifies “Wuhan Virus” Lyric From Newly Released Benny The Butcher Album
 2 days ago
03.24.21
Lil Mama Wants To Be The Voice of Straight People, Claims She Wants To Start A ‘Heterosexual Rights Movement’
 2 days ago
03.23.21
The Ghost Brothers Link Up With Jack Osborne on ‘Fright Club’ [Video]
 3 days ago
03.22.21
15 items
2-Step & Brown Liquor Twitter Debates Hypothetical Isley Brothers & Earth, Wind & Fire VERZUZ
 3 days ago
03.22.21
The NFL Set To Investigate Deshaun Watson Over Multiple Sexual Misconduct Claims
 3 days ago
03.22.21
Wendy Williams Tells Dr. Oz She Will NOT Get The COVID-19 Vaccine Shot At All!
 3 days ago
03.22.21
Urban One Honors Highlights Women Making Changes With ‘Women Leading The Change’
 3 days ago
03.22.21
Kirk Franklin Talks About Being Judged, His Song Writing Process, Working With Secular Artists +More
 3 days ago
03.22.21
Sunday Blessings: The Isley Brothers And Earth Wind & Fire Up Next For Verzuz
 3 days ago
03.22.21
Travis Scott Gave Buddy A Maybach SUV For His Wedding
 4 days ago
03.22.21
Photos
Close