Michelle Obama, Stars Call On Americans To Push For Voting Rights Bill Approval

A civic engagement group headed by former First Lady Michelle Obama and others is calling on Americans to push Congress to approve a sweeping voting rights bill. The group When We All Vote sent an open letter to the American people Tuesday, urging them to press their U.S. senators and representatives to approve the For the People Act. When We All Vote is co-chaired by Obama, award-winning actors Tom Hanks and Lin-Manuel Miranda and others who worked on get-out-the-vote efforts in battleground states last year.

(Source-CNN)

