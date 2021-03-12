Television
Home

Starz Casts Snoop Dogg, LaLa Anthony & Serayah For ‘Black Mafia Family’ Series

Big Meech approved.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
World premiere of &apos;Power&apos; Season 5 - Arrivals

Source: WENN.com / WENN

The on screen story of BMF just got more appealing. 50 Cent and crew have signed on some heavy hitters to the roster.

As spotted on Deadline the Starz Network has announced some very notable additions to the upcoming Black Mafia Family series. According to a formal press release Snoop Dogg will have a reoccurring role as a spiritual advisor to the Flenory family. “Pastor Swift” is a man of The Word, with the aura of an ex-con. The Pastor believes in the power of the Lord, and does his best to keep Meech and Terry in good graces. But Pastor Swift eventually ingratiates himself into every part of the Flenory’s life, including helping find a lawyer, and becoming a confidante.

Also joining the project is LaLa Anthony as “Markaisha Taylor,” the wife of a flamboyant drug dealer that Meech and Terry befriend. She sees something in Terry, a seriousness and a sense of purpose she feels she can harness to make herself rich and powerful. She develops a friendship with him and his confidant and eventually, his lover, putting everything Terry has built out on the streets at stake.

Serayah, of Empire fame, will play Demetrius Flenory’s girlfriend, “Lori Walker,” who is also the mother of his child “Neeka.” Walker is a smart, driven, yet naïve college athlete who once fell for Meech’s bad boy charm. Walker is more mature and clear-eyed now. Her world centers more around her daughter, and she expects less out of Meech, which makes him want her more.

The show follows the rise and all of BMF through the lives of “Big Meech” Flenory and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory. “Their unwavering belief in family loyalty would be the cornerstone of their partnership and the crux of their eventual estrangement. This is a story about love, kinship and capitalism in the pursuit of the American dream,” an official synopsis reads.

At this time a premiere date for Black Mafia Family is unknown.

Photo: Motorcity Casino

Starz Casts Snoop Dogg, LaLa Anthony & Serayah For ‘Black Mafia Family’ Series  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Nick Cannon Among Public Figures And Celebs Who Tested Positive For Or Died Due To COVID-19 (Updated January 2021)
2016 March Of Dimes Celebration Of Babies - Arrivals
85 photos
Latest
Twinz: Fat Joe Says He And Notorious B.I.G. Were Working On A Project
 2 hours ago
03.13.21
15 items
Stim Stimma: Direct Deposit Stimulus Payments Hit Some Bank Accounts, Twitter Reacts
 3 hours ago
03.13.21
Ryan Coogler Still Processing Chadwick Boseman’s Passing As ‘Black Panther 2’ Production Nears
 3 hours ago
03.13.21
13 items
Salt Bae Fondly Fed Another Man’s Girlfriend Salaciously Sliced Steak, Twitter Debates The Disrespect
 18 hours ago
03.13.21
J-Rod No More: Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Split, Wedding Off
 18 hours ago
03.12.21
Black Women Ride Out For Ari Fletcher After Vogue Editor Downplays Her Appearance In British Vogue
 18 hours ago
03.13.21
Kanye West Changed His Phone Number, Kim Kardashian Doesn’t Have It
 1 day ago
03.12.21
Beyoncé Shows Meghan Markle Love After Oprah Interview
 2 days ago
03.12.21
15 items
No Clue: Stacey Dash Apologizes For Being Trump Stan, Black Twitter Isn’t Moved
 2 days ago
03.12.21
Rick Ross Paid $3.5 Milli In Cash For Amare Stoudemire’s Florida Home
 2 days ago
03.11.21
Michael Rainey Jr. Thinks Jay-Z, Timbaland & Swizz Beatz Are Sellouts
 2 days ago
03.11.21
8 items
Unlike Lil Baby, These Rappers Know How To Get Buckets On The Basketball Court
 3 days ago
03.11.21
Tariq AKA Michael Rainy Jr. Thinks Swizz Beatz & Timbaland Sold Out For VERZUZ Sale
 3 days ago
03.11.21
Piers Morgan Departs ITV’s ‘Good Morning Britain’ After Walking Off Set When Criticized Over Meghan Markle Comments
 4 days ago
03.10.21
Photos
Close