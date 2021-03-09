Crime
Derek Chauvin’s Lawyers Ask About Black Lives Matter As First Juror Selected

The judge and the attorneys need to find as many as 16 jurors, including four alternates.

Derek Chauvin in court or murder trial

Source: YouTube / The Washington Post

The first juror was selected on Tuesday for the murder trial of a former police officer accused of killing George Floyd. The lawyers for Derek Chauvin moved to select the second potential juror they questioned as the murder trial officially got underway following a delay while considering charging the defendant with an additional murder charge.

The trial is being live-streamed online, allowing viewers to see the proceedings.

The juror who was selected identified himself as a chemist who lives in Minneapolis and said he has not seen the video of Chauvin appearing to apply deadly pressure to the neck of Floyd, who was handcuffed and face down on a street’s hot pavement on May 25. The video promptly went viral and helped spark global uprisings against police violence, racism and what is often the deadly combination of the two.

Among the line of questioning extended to the first juror who was selected was how he feels about the Black Lives Matter movement. The juror responded in kind with conflicting messages.

“I don’t love the Black Lives Matter organization, but I support the movement,” he said. But then he followed that up by explaining that he was aware of what “Blue Lives Matter” stood for and said he thinks that “all lives matter,” a phrase that undermines his initial assertion that he supports the Black Lives Matter movement.

It was unclear exactly what he meant by his “support” for the movement and whether that was in financial terms or theoretical terms or both.

Analysts on Court TV, which is broadcasting the murder trial, expressed skepticism at the juror’s claims he never saw the video. That claim stood in contrast to the juror’s other claim that he visited the site where Floyd died and did research on racial equality.

One analyst suggested not having viewed the video could work against the defense, considering how shocking the footage of Chauvin, hands in pocket, casually kneeling on Floyd’s neck for about nine minutes as the unarmed Black man repeated that he couldn’t breathe. Chauvin is shown on the video blankly staring at a growing group of witnesses, including one filming the fateful footage, seemingly indifferent to their warnings that he was killing Floyd.

The first potential juror was dismissed over an apparent language barrier and the third potential juror said she did not think she could be impartial in the case, for which she admitted having “strong” feelings.

Chauvin, who turns 45 later this month, stands charged with second-degree unintentional murder and second-degree manslaughter. He could also have a third-degree murder charge reinstated after it was dropped in October on a legal technicality.

The process of selecting a jury has been given three weeks, with opening statements scheduled to begin no later than March 29.

[caption id="attachment_4101954" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Mario Tama / Getty[/caption] This article will be continuously updated throughout the Derek Chauvin murder trial, which begins Monday, March 8. UPDATED: 12:35 p.m. ET, March 9 The first juror in the murder trial of the former police officer accused of killing George Floyd was selected late Tuesday morning. https://twitter.com/newsone/status/1369339082921439238?s=20 Jury selection resumed Tuesday morning, one day after its original start was postponed to allow the court to weigh additional charges against the defendant. Derek Chauvin -- who was seen on video casually applying what appeared to be deadly pressure to Floyd's neck as the unarmed Black man was handcuffed face-down on a Minneapolis street's pavement for about nine minutes on May 25 -- stands charged with second-degree unintentional murder and second-degree manslaughter. But on Tuesday, he could also have a third-degree murder charge reinstated after it was dropped in October on a legal technicality. The decision to pause jury duty on the trial's first day came as the area around the courthouse was flooded with protesters demanding justice for Floyd. Vigils and rallies took place across the country Monday night. https://twitter.com/AmudalatAjasa/status/1368949440678072328?s=20 Once Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill sorts out the third-degree murder charge, jury duty was expected to resume later Tuesday morning or afternoon. The process of selecting a jury has been given three weeks, with opening statements scheduled to begin no later than March 29. https://twitter.com/therecount/status/1368937414178312193?s=20   Everybody can agree that justice for Floyd is the primary objective of Chauvin's murder trial. But whether that justice can actually be achieved is a completely different story -- even with the damning evidence of a viral video showing Chauvin, hands in his pockets, almost shrugging while staring indifferently at witnesses warning that he was killing Floyd, and the momentum of a racial reckoning sparked by the death on Memorial Day. [caption id="attachment_4101979" align="alignnone" width="690"] Derek Chauvin. | Source: Handout / Getty[/caption] If you're looking for footage of the killing, you won't find it here. But that fateful moment has prompted a wave of protests demanding change to policing in America in order to invest in the Black and brown communities that are disproportionately affected by law enforcement. [caption id="attachment_4101959" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: KEREM YUCEL / Getty[/caption] Just last week, the House passed the George Floyd Justice In Policing Act, sweeping legislation that reimagines how police departments operate through accountability and transparency. Most relevant to Chauvin's murder trial, the George Floyd Justice In Policing Act aims to hold police accountable in part by collecting data about officers accused of misconduct and worse behavior. Chauvin, who turns 45 on March 19 and has pleaded not guilty, has a history of using brutal neck restraints, other suspects have claimed. Advocates say Chauvin shouldn't even have been working as a police officer on Memorial Day considering his violent past. The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office is hoping to introduce these claims as evidence of a pattern of Chauvin’s renegade style of policing that also appeared to kill Floyd. Adding insult to literal injury, Chauvin has a notable history of being placed on leave for officer-involved shootings and he remains the subject of “a dozen police conduct complaints that resulted in no disciplinary action.” During his 19-year-career, Chauvin was praised for valor by his department, even after shooting a Black man back in 2008 who survived the shooting. A judge in October upheld the most serious murder charge against Chauvin in Floyd's death. For the third-degree murder charges to stick, the law requires that someone cause the death of another person while committing an act inherently dangerous to others. [caption id="attachment_4101978" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison's office is prosecuting Derek Chauvin's murder trial. | Source: Scott Olson / Getty[/caption] Chauvin was bailed out in October on a $1 million bond. If convicted, Chauvin -- who began his career with the Minneapolis Police Academy in October 2001 -- could be sentenced to 55 years in prison, effectively spending the rest of his life behind bars. Even though three other Minneapolis police officers were assisting Chauvin when Floyd died, Chauvin will face trial alone. Tou ThaoThomas Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng — the other cops with Floyd — will be tried together, apart from Chauvin, in a trial scheduled to begin in August. The three of them stand charged with aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter. NewsOne will be constantly updating this file as the Derek Chauvin murder trial progresses. Check back for developments and keep reading to find compelling photos, video and other key moments from the trial.

