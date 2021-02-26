Ground Rules Set Over Potential NCAA Tourney Replacements

Ground rules are being set over potential COVID-19-related withdrawals from next month’s NCAA Tournament. The NCAA says there will be no changes to the brackets or seeding once they are released on Selection Sunday. Any replacement teams must be named within 48 hours of the bracket’s release. They will assume the exact same bracket position and seeding as the team they replace.

One-bid conferences can select their replacement team if the automatic qualifier can’t participate. The last four teams not selected at-large for the original field will be first-eligible as replacement teams for conferences with multiple bids. No replacements will be allowed once the Tournament starts March 18th, which could lead to some forfeits. The entire NCAA Tournament is taking place in Indianapolis including games in W.Lafayette and Bloomington this year due to the pandemic.

Here’s the schedule:

Selection Sunday Sunday, March 14 First Four Thursday, March 18 Mackey Arena, Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall First Round Friday, March 19 and Saturday, March 20 Mackey Arena, Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium Second Round Sunday, March 21 and Monday, March 22 Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium Sweet 16 Saturday, March 27 and Sunday, March 28 Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse Elite Eight Monday, March 29 and Tuesday, March 30 Lucas Oil Stadium Final Four Saturday, April 3 and Monday, April 5 Lucas Oil Stadium

