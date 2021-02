February is Heart Month. All month Karen Vaughn teamed up with Franciscan Health to give you heart tips to help you and your family live your BEST heart health life. Listen as she chats with DJ Chug from Franciscan Health Indianapolis on the importance of a heart scan, the signs men and women need to look out for, tips on how to live a heart-healthy life, and more.

Click here to schedule your heart scan. https://www.franciscanhealth.org/screeningbundles

