50 Cent Has Last Request For Donald Trump

President Trump’s time in office is almost up but before he makes his final exit from the White House, 50 Cent has a request. The rapper took a jab at Trump on Instagram with a meme about the 45th president asking people to follow him on Only Fans, since he’s been kicked off Twitter. He captioned it “Just don’t forget to pardon a few people on the way out.” In fact it was reported about a week ago that was Trump has actually been considering pardons for Lil Wayne, who’s scheduled to be sentenced on gun charges later this month, and Kodak Black who’s already serving time for gun charges.

(Source-HipHopDX)

Also On 106.7 WTLC: