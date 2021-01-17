Randal Taylor looks ahead to second year as IMPD Chief; Senate bill could halt IndyGo expansion

IMPD Chief Randal Taylor looks ahead to 2021 after dealing with the events of 2020, which included the death of an officer, protests, riots, COVID-19 and 245 homicides.

Meanwhile, at the Indiana Statehouse, Senate Bill 141 could put the brakes on IndyGo’s plans to expand Bus Rapid Transit in Central Indiana. Senator Aaron Freeman, who introduced the bill explains why he believes Uber is a better way to get around than the bus.

