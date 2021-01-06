News
Raphael Warnock Wins Georgia’s Runoff Election For Senate

Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris Campaigns For Democratic GA Senate Candidates

Source: Jessica McGowan / Getty

Democrat Raphael Warnock wins one of Georgia’s runoff elections for US Senate, beating incumbent Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler. After a long night of vote counting, Warnock’s vote lead continued to grow and eventually there was no path for Loeffler to make up enough ground to catch him. Warnock, who is the pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church, will be Georgia’s first ever black Senator. He will enter the Senate at a time of turmoil within the government as well as the country, but looks to help take the Senate in a different direction.

Source: Radio One / Radio One Digital

In a message on twitter Reverend Warnock Addresses Supporters:

Raphael Warnock Wins Georgia's Runoff Election For Senate  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

