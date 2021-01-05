Hot Spot: Nicki Minaj Faces Lawsuit & Kenneth Petty’s Alleged Rape Victim Says They Are Harassing Her [WATCH]

Nicki Minaj just had her baby and is already facing so much negativity. The rapper is facing a lawsuit over the song “Rich Sex” for $200 million. A Queens rapper, Jawara Headley claims the queen ripped off after he played it for her. He says that the song copies not only the words but “similar music, musical notes, musical arrangement, musical beats and musical rhythm.”
On top of that, Kenneth Petty’s alleged rape victim comes forward. Hear Da Brat break out these stories and more.
#PapaBear: Nicki Minaj Shares Photos Of Her Baby Boy, Barbz Are Over The Moon
i literally wanted to grab nicki’s son through the screen, what a chubby, little, baby bear, I can’t 🥺🥺🥺🥺🤍— ･ﾟBree Runway ☆ (@breerunway) January 2, 2021
Young Money: Kindergarten Reloaded@NICKIMINAJ @LilTunechi @Drake pic.twitter.com/piVjPqseHL— OnikaPoppin (@OnikaPoppin) January 2, 2021
A CUTE LITTLE FAT BABY OMGGGG I WANT TO HOLD HIM @NICKIMINAJ pic.twitter.com/cCLE8dR3lG— 𝘢𝘻𝘪 ⁷ ᴺᴹ (@fendisbf) January 2, 2021
NOBODY IS SEEING HIM IN THE FACE DEPARTMENT, STOLE THE FACE FROM YOU LITERALLY 😍😍😍 @NICKIMINAJ pic.twitter.com/CUL4D2nIW4— uncle Fabio 🇮🇹 (@onikamajesty) January 2, 2021
Nicki’s genes said: pic.twitter.com/4TIH5zbXiw— 💀 (@MARAJTOLlVER) January 2, 2021
that 2% Japanese in nicki blood strong as hell how he look blasian— jeezus (@killmejay) January 2, 2021
ate yuh right tf up but it’s okay ma yuh look good too @NICKIMINAJ pic.twitter.com/cT589OLz1X— roman ⚰️nicenipplesnic 🎀 (@YIKESMINAJ) January 2, 2021
nicki posted her baby & i could cry fr 🥺🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/B2cyqa03Eu— niggasbebrokeokayyy (@khilanii) January 2, 2021
Omfg Nicki son cute as fuckkkk!!!! 😭 wowwwww so adorableeee— QUEEN KEY (@KeyisQueen) January 2, 2021
Nicki posting the baby today has made me so happy omg, lemme go stream Tusa. pic.twitter.com/bEJ3Rh84X3— ➰ᴺᴹ (@KingSeanSwae) January 2, 2021
The face may give Nicki, but those damn fists SCREAM Kenny😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/PbDvwrbfjR— 𝙉𝙏 👑 (@nickisthrone) January 2, 2021
he took her drip yall! @NICKIMINAJ copyin the steez pic.twitter.com/Cjj4FGnnAo— ً (@KJRMINAJ) January 2, 2021
Hot Spot: Nicki Minaj Faces Lawsuit & Kenneth Petty’s Alleged Rape Victim Says They Are Harassing Her [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com