NCAA Files Trademark For “Mask Madness”

The NCAA is starting a public awareness campaign to promote the benefits of wearing masks. The NCAA has filed a trademark for “Mask Madness.” The official filing says the NCAA will sell “Mask Madness” branded face masks and use the campaign to bring more awareness and promote the benefits of wearing masks as a protection against viral infections. The trademark was filed December 23rd.

Talk about seizing an opportunity, get ready to see those masks popping up around here in the next few months.

(Source-Newsweek)

Also On 106.7 WTLC: