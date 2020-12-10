Jeff Johnson Explains Why The State Of Texas Is Suing The Supreme Court [WATCH]

Some Americans are clearly still upset by the election results and Texas is taking action. The state of Texas is suing the Supreme Court due to Joe Biden winning in battle ground states. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a lawsuit against four states claiming skewed election results in three states. Paxton filed his suit against Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Michigan and 17 other states followed along with the Lone Star State. In other news, Jeff Johnson praises Rashida Jones, the newest president of MSNBC.
Dallas Rapper Mo3 Shot & Killed On Freeway, Twitter Reacts To The News
#Update #Dallas PD confirming a victim has died in a possible shooting in Oak Cliff on I-35. No official confirmation on who the victim is. Follow @krld as we work to confirm the details.— Kristin Diaz (@KristinDiazTv) November 11, 2020
Me hearing they shot mo3 https://t.co/ABChB61A2E— rhy🥱 (@goofballrhy) November 11, 2020
They really posted a video of mo3 getting CPR on the side of the freeway and he looked gone. Damn— 𝐛𝐢𝐭𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐥𝐮𝐯𝐚𝐬𝐡. (@yelhsaan) November 11, 2020
Mo3 shoulda never been in the cliff in the first place with all that dissin and sending shooters at yella , Y’all better quit playing with Freddy— Omar (@Okarflo666) November 11, 2020
Ok ppl need to stop sayin MO3 dead. It’s not confirmed😩— 🍫ChocolateGrip🍫 (@SweetChoc0latee) November 11, 2020
Prayers for Mo3, bro too raw to go out like that 🙏🏽🙏🏽— diddy (@DGOdiddy) November 11, 2020
pic.twitter.com/8vONfamoC3
#Trapboy Freddy response too #Mo3 getting Shot pic.twitter.com/h0FfambpwP— 175Productionz (@175Productionz) November 11, 2020
If Mo3 really dead, y’all bogus af. Shit just ruined my whole day 😭 Hardest rapper in fuckin Dallas to me.. Don’t @ me.— jade (@JusttJadeeee) November 11, 2020
💔💔💔 PRAYERS FOR MO3— taymoney (@taymoneyduh) November 11, 2020
If that video of Mo3 is real.......— TAPE+ (@Tapeplus) November 11, 2020
Everybody ain’t your friend. Everybody ain’t your partna... you said it best. Smh. Damn man...RIP Mo3 pic.twitter.com/pSYbmZdhpy— Big Fine 😈 (@moneymakingbee) November 11, 2020
Rip Mo3 😭💔 pic.twitter.com/WXqEKHWyJl— BlackCultureEntertainment🗣 (@4TheCulture____) November 11, 2020
DAMN RIP MO3, mf was talented af pic.twitter.com/66HCKY4c1J— 🚹 (@TreDaPharmacist) November 11, 2020
“Everybody ain't yo friend, everybody ain't yo partna— Frankie Jr.🇲🇽 (@TejasMade713) November 11, 2020
Everybody ain't no real nigga, if I say I got you, I got you
When its fucked up and get fucked up, just hold it down and keep it solid”
-RIP MO3 pic.twitter.com/1dAE2o6ZIm
Turn him up man ...... this my shit!!! #Mo3 pic.twitter.com/Zp3In0nVvw— Phylicia Rashad Jr. (@ILoveJameson30) November 11, 2020
