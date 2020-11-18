Entertainment Buzz
Al Roker: I’m Doing Well After Prostate Cancer Surgery

Al Roker says he’s doing well after having his prostate removed following a cancer diagnosis. He talked with his colleagues at the “TODAY” show and said there’s no evidence of cancer following the surgery. However, he’ll continue to be monitored. Roker also thanked everybody for their messages of support. Dr. Vincent Laudone of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York took care of Roker. He said the issue seems to be only in the weatherman’s prostate.

