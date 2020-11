Canadian pop star The Weeknd will perform during the Super Bowl halftime show. This will be the second halftime show produced by Jay-Z and Roc Nation. The Weeknd said in a statement he’s humbled and honored to be chosen to perform. He has five number one hits, including “Can’t Feel My Face.” The NFL said it is scaling back its plans for the February 7th Super Bowl in Tampa, Florida because of the pandemic. Only 20-percent of the seats will be filled with fans.

(Source-ESPN)

