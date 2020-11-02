What Joe Biden’s Last-Minute Visit To Cleveland Means For The 2020 Electoral Vote

Pennsylvania may have taken Ohio’s shine as THE swing state in the 2020 presidential election, but Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s last-minute stop in Cleveland late Monday morning shows Ohio’s 18 electoral votes are still at play in the road to 270.

“The power to change the country is in your hands. I don’t care how much Donald Trump tries. There’s nothing, nothing he’s going to do to stop the people of this nation from voting.”

During Biden’s drive-in event at Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland, Ohio, he talked to supporters about Trump’s response to the coronavirus, taxes, the American military, climate change, and the economy.

Biden said U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown encouraged him to make a stop in Cleveland before heading to barnstorm Pennsylvania in the final hours before polls open on November 3rd. Ohio Democratic Representatives Marcia Fudge, Marcy Kaptur, Joyce Beatty, Tim Ryan as well as Biden’s grandchildren were also in tow.

So what does Biden’s last-minute visit mean? Secretary for the Northeast Ohio Young Black Democrats and City of Cleveland Assistant Director of Law Kortney Mosely said it best during her introduction of Joe Biden to the stage, “Just a few months ago, the pundits and pollsters said we didn’t have a shot in Ohio. Now, a day before the election, we’re neck and neck in what has become this country’s closest race. Ohio, we’re so close, but there’s more work left to do. We can’t let up just yet. We need to work for it. We need to turn up and turn out like our lives and our futures depend on it because it does.”

While President Donald Trump won Ohio in 2016 with 51% of the vote, not too long ago President Barack Obama won Ohio in 2008 and 2012.

More than 2.9 million people have already voted in Ohio and more than 90% of absentee ballots have been returned.

Everything You Need To Know For Election Day In Ohio

Damn I’m Stressed: How To Deal With Election Anxiety

Data Shows Older Black Voters In Key Battleground States Have Already Made Election History

Civil War? People Are Bracing For The Worst As Fears Of Election-Related Violence Grow

The Trump campaign released a statement about Biden’s visit to Ohio.

“Joe Biden’s last-minute visit to the Buckeye State does not change a thing. For 47 years, Biden’s empty promises failed hard-working Ohioans, but in 47 months, President Trump’s promises made, promises kept agenda has bolstered the state’s economy and supported its industries. Ohioans will make their choice clear when they turn out in huge numbers to re-elect President Trump on Tuesday.”

What Joe Biden’s Last-Minute Visit To Cleveland Means For The 2020 Electoral Vote was originally published on wzakcleveland.com