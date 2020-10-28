Kountry Kitchen Is Back In Business

As of late last night, according to WTHR Channel 13, Kountry Kitchen is set to reopen, and reopen soon! It has been about 10 months ago when they had a tragic fire, with the building looking practically unrecognizable, and leaving customers wondering if the restaurant would ever be renovated and back in service. Kountry Kitchen restaurant has and is one of Indy’s staples in the city that people come to enjoy themselves. You cannot visit Indy and not eat at Kountry Kitchen. Comedian and actor Mike Epps had even dropped in to visit his hometown to show his love and support in the past as well morning show host, Rickey Smiley. But in the meantime, aside from the staff preparing to kick off their reopening in summer 2021, they are still giving back to the community by offering catering and carry-out only at a temporary location. For those services, contact their number at 317-635-6000.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: