New Orleans Saints Allowing 3,000 Fans At Sunday’s Game

Another NFL team is welcoming fans to a game during the coronavirus pandemic. The New Orleans Saints announced it will allow three-thousand tickets to be claimed by season ticket holders for Sunday’s game. The Superdome can hold over 74-thousand fans. Then, six-thousand fans could be able to attend their November 15th home game if local health guidelines allow. The Saints and Mayor LaToya Cantrell hope fans will wear masks and socially distance from others. Other teams to allow fans include the Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins.

(Source-ESPN)

