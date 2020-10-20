Indiana, Purdue ban tailgating for 2020 football season

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana University will not allow tailgating in any of its surface or grass parking lots in and around Memorial Stadium for the 2020 football season.

A similar prohibition has been issued at Purdue University and at all 14 Big Ten Conference schools in an effort to protect the health and safety of all student-athletes, coaches, officials, staff, spectators and local communities amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The prohibition applies to the limited number of family members and staff who will be permitted to attend the games as well as the general public.

Indiana University said with the exception of designated entry points for families and staff, all other Memorial Stadium parking lot gates will be closed.

“This is a disappointing but necessary step as we ensure that we follow the university, local and state guidelines related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” IU Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Dolson said. “Gamedays at Memorial Stadium are special, and we look forward to welcoming all of our Hoosier fans back in the future once it is safe to do so. But at this time, it is important that we follow the guidance of public health officials.”

In addition to the prohibition on tailgating, the Big Ten Conference announced earlier this fall that no tickets would be sold to the general public for any Big Ten football games this year.

IU Athletics will be conducting prize giveaways for Hoosier fans to be engaged on IU Football gamedays through social media and is encouraging fans to share images of their home tailgates.

