Colts announce several members of organization test positive for COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS — Several members of the Indianapolis Colts organization have tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Friday morning.

A news release from the Colts said the team is currently in the process of confirming the positive tests. The Colts’ practice facility at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center on West 56th Street is closed and members of the organization will work remotely.

The Colts did not specify if those who tested positive are players, coaches or work elsewhere within the organization.

“This morning, we were informed that several individuals within our organization have tested posted for COVID-19,” a statement from the team said. “The team is currently in the process of confirming those tests. In the meantime, the practice facility will be closed and the team will work remotely while following NFL protocols. We are in communication with the NFL and will have more information when available.”

Several NFL teams have dealt with COVID-19 cases this season.

The Tennessee Titans rescheduled two games due to an outbreak affecting 23 members of the organization. The New England Patriots also rescheduled a Week 5 game against Denver after four players, including quarterback Cam Newton and 2019 Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore, tested positive.

The Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons have also closed their facilities following positive tests.

