Hospitals To Report Flu Data To Feds

Hospitals are being told to send influenza data to the federal government. Health and Human Services says hospitals will now have to report the same numbers for flu as they do with the coronavirus or risk losing federal funding. That includes cases, deaths and admissions on a daily and weekly basis. CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield noted it will help them get a better picture of what’s happening with the flu at hospitals around the country. He added it could also help provide more accurate estimates of the flu each season.

Oakland Residents Receive Free Flu Shots At Local Church
