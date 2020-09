Samuel L. Jackson could reprise his role as former S.H.I.E.L.D. director Nick Fury in an upcoming original series for Disney Plus. The series will be written and executive produced by Kyle Bradstreet. If the series gets picked up, there will be more than half a dozen Marvel Studios projects on the streaming platform.

