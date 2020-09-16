DJ Khaled Becomes Music Curator For ESPN’s MNF

DJ Khaled’s playlisting skills will be showcased on ESPN’s Monday Night Football during the 2020 NFL season. The We The Best Music Group founder announced that he has landed a gig as the music curator for the longtime television franchise. According to ESPN, Khaled is selecting songs to “reflect the energy, intensity, and storylines” of the weekly matchups. Additionally, the “All I Do Is Win” producer will be featured in the promos, pregame show and live telecasts of five games. The veteran Hip Hop executive’s music curation is scheduled to debut when the Baltimore Ravens play the Kansas City Chiefs on September 28th.

