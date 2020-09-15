Uncategorized
PepsiCo Unveils New Sleep Aid Drink ‘Driftwell’

Having problems getting to sleep? Pepsi is testing the waters with a new drink that may just help people relax and unwind before bed. That’s the new claim behind Driftwell. The blackberry-flavored enhanced water drink has 200 grams of an amino acid found in green and black tea. It’s being promoted as a way to combat stress levels and insomnia during the pandemic. It’ll be available online in December and hit store shelves early next year.

Who’s going to try this beverage?

Click here for more on this story—https://www.cnn.com/2020/09/14/business/pepsico-relaxation-drink-driftwell/index.html

