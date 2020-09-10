Biden Miles Ahead Of Trump In August Fundraising

President Trump is falling well short of his November opponent in the fundraising department. Trump’s reelection effort announced a haul of 210-million dollars for the month of August. It includes the 76-million that was raised during the party’s national convention. But, it’s over 154-million dollars less than Joe Biden and the Democratic Party, a reversal from July when Republicans nearly doubled up on Democrats. Trump mentioned this week he’d be willing to spend his own money on campaigning, the same pledge he made in 2016.

(Source-CNN)

