Trump’s Attacks On BLM Movement Drops Trust In Him to Address Public Safety, Race Relations

Americans are losing faith in President Trump’s ability to address public safety and race relations after his continued attacks on the Black Lives Matter movement. Biden comes out on top on both counts, according to a new POLITICO/Morning Consult poll. He has eight-percent more voters saying they trust him to keep people safe while 19-percent more people say they prefer him to handle race relations. But Trump’s persistent criticism of the BLM movement has had negative affects on the protesting, with bipartisan support dropping nine points since June.

