“Inside The NBA” commentator Kenny Smith is showing unity with NBA players. During Wednesday night’s broadcast on TNT, Smith said “as a Black man, as a former player,” the most important thing he can do is “support the players and not be here tonight.” He then unhooked his microphone and walked off the set. The evening’s NBA games were postponed after players sat out in protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

