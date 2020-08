RZA is making monster business moves. Variety reported that the Wu-Tang Clan legend has sold 50-percent of his Wu-Tang Clan catalogs, along with his solo ones, to music IP investment and song management company, Hipgnosis Songs. The company didn’t reveal how much they doled out to retain the material but they are said to have acquired 814 pieces of work from RZA.

more on this story, click here—https://variety.com/2020/music/news/wu-tang-clan-rza-hipgnosis-1234746061/

Also On 106.7 WTLC: