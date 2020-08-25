Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade Still A Go

The iconic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is still on this 2020. The famed holiday event is scheduled to move forward this year with changes to ensure the health and safety of those working and watching the event amid the coronavirus pandemic. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said last week that the city will likely scale back the event, including the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony, to prevent crowding. The company announced that following the successful production of Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks, they will similarly reimagine the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade this November. The 4th of July event was staged as smaller celebrations across New York City and was spread out across several days. More details will be available in the fall.

(Source-CNN)

